News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Steven Gerrard ‘set to sign new Rangers contract’

Steven Gerrard ‘set to sign new Rangers contract’
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is set to sign a new contract running until 2024, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes as the former England and Liverpool captain prepares to lead Rangers out for his first cup final as a boss this weekend.

Sources close to the Light Blues say the 2005 Champions League winner, whose side face Celtic at Hampden in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final, is “on the verge” of a new deal.

Gerrard has improved Rangers’ fortunes since succeeding Pedro Caixinha (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Gerrard has improved Rangers’ fortunes since succeeding Pedro Caixinha (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Chairman Dave King has announced he is stepping down in the new year but he has made tying Gerrard down on fresh terms the priority for his final few months in charge.

Gerrard signed a four-year deal when he made his move to Glasgow 18 months ago following a year cutting his coaching teeth with Liverpool’s under-18s.

Although his first campaign in Scotland ended without a trophy, he did mastermind the club’s return to the Europa League group stages after successfully guiding Rangers through four qualifying ties.

The 39-year-old repeated the feat this year and his team can now clinch a place in the last 32 of the competition with a point at home to Swiss outfit Young Boys next Thursday.

Before that, Gerrard will be hoping to get his hands on his first piece of silverware since moving into management.

Victory would over Neil Lennon’s Hoops at the National Stadium this weekend would also end Rangers’ eight-year wait for a major honour and provide a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season as they look to halt Celtic’s run of eight consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership titles.

Rangers trail their Parkhead foes by two points following a 2-2 draw against Aberdeen in midweek.

footballSteven GerrardScottish PremiershipRangers

More in this Section

The FAI owes €62.3m, around half of it related to Lansdowne Road mortgageThe FAI owes €62.3m, around half of it related to Lansdowne Road mortgage

Bernard O’Byrne predicts at least five years of austerity for FAIBernard O’Byrne predicts at least five years of austerity for FAI

New directors should be in FAI boardroom by early 2020New directors should be in FAI boardroom by early 2020

Larry Ryan: Successful transplant sets The Panel freeLarry Ryan: Successful transplant sets The Panel free


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »