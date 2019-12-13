News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Steven Gerrard extends Rangers contract

By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 10:34 AM

Steven Gerrard has committed himself to Rangers until 2024.

The Rangers boss has signed a contract extension after guiding the club into the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Light Blues said in a statement: “Rangers Football Club is today delighted to announce manager Steven Gerrard has agreed a two-year extension which will keep him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.”

Gerrard, who took over 18 months ago, said: “When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

“I’d like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

Chairman Dave King added: “From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch. He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for.

“He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract, which shows his commitment to Rangers.”

