Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies doubtful for Tottenham clash with RB Leipzig

By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 01:21 PM

Tottenham duo Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies missed training ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig.

Winger Bergwijn picked up a knock in the final stages of the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, a game Davies missed with a suspected hamstring injury.

Neither featured in the club’s open session ahead of an afternoon flight to Germany, where Spurs must overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit on Tuesday night.

Jose Mourinho has been dealt more injury woes (Adam Davy/PA)

It remains to be seen whether the pair will travel with the rest of the squad, but losing both would be a blow.

Boss Jose Mourinho would be shorn of another attacking option if the Dutchman was not fit, an area which is already light on numbers given injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Left-back Davies has only just returned from a significant ankle injury sustained in Mourinho’s first game in charge in November and would leave central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga or winger Ryan Sessegnon filling in.

There was better news at Hotspur Way, though, as Kane took to the field for a personal rehabilitation session as he nears a comeback from a hamstring injury.

The England captain has not played since New Year’s Day when he ruptured a tendon at Southampton and his season looked in doubt.

But he is ahead of schedule in his recovery, targeting a return at the beginning of next month, and was seen taking part in sharp passing drills in the 15-minute session that was open to the media.

Kane tweeted: “Love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet.”

Spurs will head to east Germany later on Monday, where Mourinho will face the media.

The Bundesliga side have confirmed the game will be played as normal, with fans allowed to attend, after there was some confusion when the German health minister Christian Seifert called for events where more than 1,000 people would attend to be cancelled.

However, the club tweeted on Monday: “OFFICIAL. Tomorrow’s game vs. @SpursOfficial will go ahead as planned with fans allowed to attend.”

