Steven Beattie: ‘We weren’t good enough this year. Sunday is a chance to put that right’

By David Ludzik

Sunday may very well turn out to be Steven Beattie’s last game in a Cork City shirt, but the Dubliner is relishing the chance of being part of Cork football history as Cork City go for an unprecedented three FAI Cup wins in a row.

The cup has never resided on Leeside for three years on the spin, but John Caulfield’s side have a chance to go down in Cork folklore if they can get the better of bitter rivals Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium, and Beattie is eager to be involved.

The all-action crowd favourite looked to have missed his chance of competing in the final after pulling his hamstring in the semi-final against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on September 30. But having come through last Friday’s 5-1 rout of Bray Wanderers, the Skerries native is delighted to have put himself right back in contention ahead of schedule.

“It was a grade two tear, supposed to be four to six weeks out and it looked like I was out of the cup final,” said Beattie, who has never been on the losing side in a FAI Cup match since he signed for City from Sligo Rovers.

“I did two (physio) sessions a day and ended up getting back a week or two early.

“I was delighted to get an hour under the belt on Friday. Some good training this week and I’ll be ready for Sunday.”

Caulfield looked to have put out his strongest side against Bray bar the injured Karl Sheppard, which would suggest Beattie could be in the starting XI ahead of Conor McCarthy.

The dynamic Dub would certainly offer more going forward from the right-back position but only the City manager knows which way he’ll set his side up.

“Obviously I’ll be upset if I’m not playing, as you want to be playing in the big games, but at the same time, I’ve not been involved of late, so I can’t have too many complaints if I’m not,” said Beattie.

“But if I don’t start, then I’ll be raring to come on and make an impact. At least I’ve put myself back into contention a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, so I’ve done all I can, and I’ll see what happens.”

The versatile Beattie is out of contract next month and is undecided on what to do next season. He was in a similar position last season but eventually extended his stay on Leeside.

Was he close to going to the States last season?

“Fairly close, yes. The Champions League was the biggest draw for me to stay one more year. The chance to play one minute or 90 in the Champions League; I didn’t want to turn down that opportunity.

“I always look ahead and when I get into coaching, I want to have a CV that says I played in a Europa League qualifier and Champions League qualifier.”

Having completed a soccer scholarship in the US after finishing school, Beattie could return to pursue a career stateside along with a few others like James Chambers, Paddy Barrett, and Richie Ryan, who all made the move recently.

“If I do move on, it won’t be to another team in Ireland anyway. I said it last year that genuinely I wouldn’t play for another team in this country and I still stand by that.

“So, if I do make the move, it’ll be abroad and not necessarily England but a bit further afield. But I just want to concentrate on Sunday and I’ll make a decision after that.”

City have not been at the same standard as last season when they claimed the double for the first time in the club’s history, and Beattie accepts Dundalk were worthy title winners.

“I just don’t think we were good enough. I I think we lacked spark, lacked energy, not usually the Cork way.

“Usually we’re in people’s faces for 90 minutes, or 95 minutes. I think we didn’t click. I don’t want to sugarcoat it, or paint over cracks. I think it’s important going into next year.

“We lost unbelievable talent, that happens teams every year. Dundalk have done that, they transitioned well enough. I don’t think we were good enough, that’s being brutally honest. I think every player feels that way. We didn’t do enough to win the league. Dundalk were the better team.”

They still managed to finish a very comfortable second however, which would satisfy a lot of people, but it doesn’t please Beattie.

“No — not at all. I know people say ‘ah you came second’ but coming second, fifth, seventh, whatever — you didn’t win it. We came up short and I don’t think we were good enough throughout the year and didn’t deserve it.

“So, Sunday is a chance to put it right and we’re going for three in a row for the first time in Cork’s history, so it’ll be nice to be part of that as nobody down here has ever done three in a row before.”