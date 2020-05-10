News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Steve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending season

Steve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending season
By Press Association
Sunday, May 10, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is backing Premier League clubs to come to a consensus on how to end the season.

There is a division between the 20 clubs over Project Restart’s plans to finish the 2019/20 at neutral venues, with Brighton, Aston Villa and Watford all vocal in their opposition to it.

Clubs will meet for a crunch vote on Monday and Parish hopes they can unite in agreement.

“There are no easy answers, we have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end,” he said on The Andrew Marr Show.

There are no easy answers, we have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end

“(The meeting) is another part of the journey in trying to get football back. We would be derelict in our duty if we did not find a way for the game to come back.

“It may prove beyond us, we have huge challenges in order to get it back to complete the season but we are planning on doing so.”

The Premier League will have a keen eye on how things pan out in Germany, who are due to restart their top two leagues next weekend.

However, that could now be in doubt after Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden went into a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus and their match has been postponed.

Parish added: “Hopefully we have the German situation going on, if that is successful that could provide a blueprint for us.

“We are hoping it is successful. Clearly we can see some of the early challenges, they may prove insurmountable.

“The concern for us is if they prove insurmountable now, we may be in for a very, very extended period of not being able to play and that has huge ramifications for the game.”

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Gary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restartGary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restart

Grounds for concern: Brighton chief opposes the idea of games at neutral venuesGrounds for concern: Brighton chief opposes the idea of games at neutral venues

Gary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restartGary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restart


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Steve ParishPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola backed to make good choices over Saracens futureMaro Itoje and Mako Vunipola backed to make good choices over Saracens future

Football returns in Faroe Islands to offer rare taste of live sporting actionFootball returns in Faroe Islands to offer rare taste of live sporting action

Luiz turns Mr Motivator and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s good news storiesLuiz turns Mr Motivator and Maguire’s new arrival – Saturday’s good news stories


Lifestyle

One of the biggest trends of the season is about eyes ringed with kohl. Prudence Wade asks the experts how to get the look.How to make heavy black eyeliner look chic

A new production line of fake antiquities in the Middle East was highlighted by the British Museum this week. It is aimed at private individuals with little or no knowledge of the originals.Antiques: New production line of fakes highlighted at British musueum

Buyers, sellers and auctioneers are proving resilient, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: Demand for rare and iconic works continues

With all this staying at home in the middle of spring cleaning season, there’s an approach to tackling the endless cycle of housework which the internet is loving, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Queen of clean Mrs Hinch lists her tips on maintaining your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »