Steve Clarke named Scotland manager

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Steve Clarke has been appointed as the new Scotland manager.

The 55-year-old, who guided Kilmarnock to a third-placed finish in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership this season, replaces Alex McLeish, who stepped down from the role in April.

The Scottish Football Association said in a statement it was “delighted” to announce Clarke’s appointment.

“Steve joins from Kilmarnock on a three-year contract until the end of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign and was appointed after an extensive recruitment process undertaken by the Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell and endorsed by the board,” the statement added.

- Press Association

