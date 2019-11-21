News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Steve Bruce: John McGinn has Manchester United quality

Steve Bruce: John McGinn has Manchester United quality
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 10:52 PM

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce rates John McGinn’s signing as one of the best pieces of business he has done as a manager and believes the Scot would not be out of place at Manchester United.

Beating Celtic to McGinn’s signature last year was arguably Bruce’s biggest lasting achievement at Villa Park and the pair will meet for the first time in the Premier League on Monday night.

The former Hibernian midfielder was a bargain at little more than £2million and for some time he has been linked with a considerably pricier switch to Manchester United.

As a decorated Red Devils skipper in his own playing days, Bruce knows what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford and is confident McGinn has the calibre.

“He is that level, yeah,” said Bruce.

“From what he has done in 12 months, he can only improve. He scored twice again for Scotland the other night, so that’s six in three games for them.”

Recalling the tussle to get hold of McGinn 18 months ago, Bruce added: “A club like Villa…we didn’t have £2m, (but) in the end we got him.

“How we got him out of Celtic I don’t know because his grandfather was the chairman. It took a couple of games of golf at the Belfry with his dad until we could muster the money together.

“I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.

“I wish I could find a few more like him that’s for sure.”

More on this topic

Xhaka back in consideration for ArsenalXhaka back in consideration for Arsenal

Pochettino leaves thank-you message to Tottenham squadPochettino leaves thank-you message to Tottenham squad

Ryan Giggs doing a ‘great job’ with Wales – Sir Alex FergusonRyan Giggs doing a ‘great job’ with Wales – Sir Alex Ferguson

Watford set for Deeney injury boostWatford set for Deeney injury boost

John McGinnPremier LeagueAston VillaNewcastleTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Number of Graham Geraghty's stolen medals recovered Number of Graham Geraghty's stolen medals recovered

George and Leonard finally pair up as Clippers take down CelticsGeorge and Leonard finally pair up as Clippers take down Celtics

Former Scotland captain Tom Smith fighting colorectal cancerFormer Scotland captain Tom Smith fighting colorectal cancer

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

This truck serves as an excellent metaphor for what needs to happen in our education system. A colossal truck needs to barge in front of it.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Time to ditch private schools

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Is it still ok to just lob the gob after 10 pints?

Nip those winter ailments in the bud with the help of garden bounty. Fiann Ó Nualláin shows you how.Have a berry merry Christmas with the help of garden bounty

Dig a planting hole around three times the size of its pot and around the same depth, loosening the soil around the hole.Your quick guide to planting trees

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »