Steve Bruce confirmed as new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 02:50 PM

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new permanent manager.

However, the former Aston Villa and Wigan boss will not take the reins at Hillsborough until February 1 due to a prior personal commitment.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take temporary charge of Wednesday for the duration of January.

Bruce succeeds Jos Luhukay following the Dutchman's sacking last month, which came after less than a year in charge.

Lee Bullen has been in caretaker charge since Luhukay's departure, guiding Wednesday to two victories and two draws.

The Owls are currently 16th in the table, 10 points clear of relegation trouble.


