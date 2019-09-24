News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sterling on target as Manchester City breeze past Preston

Sterling on target as Manchester City breeze past Preston
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Manchester City began their quest for a third successive Carabao Cup triumph with a clinical 3-0 demolition of Championship high-flyers Preston.

Raheem Sterling set up a comfortable night with a fine solo effort before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead with a crisp strike.

A Ryan Ledson own goal put the holders three up and effectively ended the contest before the interval.

It was a result that was never in doubt, completely vindicating what had seemed a bold call by City boss Pep Guardiola to hand starts to both Eric Garcia, 18, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 17, at centre-back. For the latter it was a senior debut.

With full-backs Joao Cancelo and Angelino also featuring and Claudio Bravo playing in goal, it was a completely changed back unit. There was also an opportunity for Phil Foden in midfield but there were plenty of regulars involved with Sterling, Jesus, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva all starting.

Preston, third in the Championship, might have hoped to trouble City but, after making six changes themselves, were distinctly second best.

Sterling (right) set City on their way (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sterling (right) set City on their way (Richard Sellers/PA)

The hosts did have an early chance when a cross from Ledson almost found former Manchester United forward Josh Harrop but City soon took control.

Sterling’s runs repeatedly troubled the Preston defence and he had them backpedalling when he powered through in the 19th minute, wrong-footing three opponents before shooting past Connor Ripley with the aid of a deflection.

Jesus was denied soon after by an offside flag but the Brazilian celebrated in the 35th minute as he rifled home from a tight angle from a Sterling through ball.

The third came three minutes before the interval when David Silva’s low ball was turned into his own net by Ledson.

Jesus and Garcia missed the target early in the second half before Preston had another good moment when Harrop squeezed a shot against the post. City also hit the woodwork when Foden clipped an effort onto the bar.

City cantered to victory, giving more game time to fit-again Benjamin Mendy and handing a debut to Adrian Bernabe along the way.

Jesus almost grabbed another late on but Ripley saved with his feet.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Wembley to host Champions League final in 2023


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Justin marks Luton return with debut goal for LeicesterJustin marks Luton return with debut goal for Leicester

Troy Parrott debuts but Spurs turfed out of Carabao Cup on penalties against ColchesterTroy Parrott debuts but Spurs turfed out of Carabao Cup on penalties against Colchester

Irish striker starts as Southampton coast to victory over local rivals PortsmouthIrish striker starts as Southampton coast to victory over local rivals Portsmouth

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin eases pressure on Silva with brace in Hillsborough winEverton’s Calvert-Lewin eases pressure on Silva with brace in Hillsborough win

Carabao CupfootballMan CityPrestonLeague CupPreston North EndPreston North End vs Man CityTOPIC: Carabao Cup

More in this Section

West Ham ‘disgusted’ by video showing alleged anti-Semitic abuse by fansWest Ham ‘disgusted’ by video showing alleged anti-Semitic abuse by fans

Bury chairman Dale appeals for club’s reinstatement to Football LeagueBury chairman Dale appeals for club’s reinstatement to Football League

First ATP singles win since hip surgery was one of my best – MurrayFirst ATP singles win since hip surgery was one of my best – Murray

Day five at the Rugby World Cup: Samoa record controversial win over RussiaDay five at the Rugby World Cup: Samoa record controversial win over Russia


Lifestyle

Fashion's embrace of pin was no flash in the pan. Season after season, the colour returns to the catwalks, securing a permanent place our hearts, minds and wardrobes.Examine Yourself: The power of pink fashion statements

Alcohol is a risk factor for eight types of cancer - breast, mouth, throat, voice box, oesophagus, bowel, liver and pancreas.Examine Yourself: Alcohol is a carcinogen and that means it can cause cancer

You are more likely to survive cancer if you spot it at an early stage.Examine Yourself: How to spot cancer early and what to do?

The theatre of Dead Centre has always been haunted: by the ghosts of Chekhov, Proust, Shakespeare, even, in Hamnet, Shakespeare’s son. So perhaps it’s a logical step that they have now given us a play performed by ghosts, or at least invisible actors.Review: Beckett’s Room at The Gate, for Dublin Theatre Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »