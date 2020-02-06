News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sterling injury blow for Manchester City

Sterling injury blow for Manchester City
By Press Association
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 09:06 PM

Manchester City have confirmed that Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham due to a hamstring injury.

However, there remains uncertainty over the extent of Sterling’s injury, which he sustained midway through his side’s Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

There are fears that Sterling could be ruled out for up to four weeks, which means he would miss the first leg of City’s Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

City tweeted: “Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery”.

Fortunately for City, Sterling’s injury coincides with their mid-season break, which begins after the Hammers game and lasts for almost two weeks.

City are due to travel to Leicester on February 22 before facing the Spanish giants at the Bernabeu Stadium four days later.

More on this topic

Guardiola says his Man City reign will be a failure without Champions League winGuardiola says his Man City reign will be a failure without Champions League win

Gundogan hopes three is the magic number for City in Carabao Cup finalGundogan hopes three is the magic number for City in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City advance after derby marred by crowd troubleManchester City advance after derby marred by crowd trouble

Pep Guardiola: David Silva is among top-five players to play for Manchester CityPep Guardiola: David Silva is among top-five players to play for Manchester City

footballRaheem SterlingPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Irish hockey pull training camp over coronavirus concernsIrish hockey pull training camp over coronavirus concerns

Premier League clubs vote to revert to traditional summer transfer windowPremier League clubs vote to revert to traditional summer transfer window

Jacob Stockdale joins James Ryan in signing new IRFU contractJacob Stockdale joins James Ryan in signing new IRFU contract

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeingDuncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeing


Lifestyle

The make-up mogul isn’t the only celebrity who loves the cult wellness drink.Bone broth: Kylie Jenner drinks it every day, but what does it do?

As Selena Gomez says she would like to get rid of Instagram, an expert offers advice for safe social media use.5 ways to have a healthier relationship with social media

While Saoirse Ronan is our best hope at the Academy Awards on Sunday, Esther McCarthy looks back at magic Irish moments of previous eventsIreland’s greatest nights at the Oscars

If at first you don’t succeed… admit that you’re a bit down about it.Should we stop hiding our emotions at work? New study says authenticity boosts success and wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »