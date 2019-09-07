News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sterling earns praise for England performance

Sterling earns praise for England performance
By Press Association
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 08:53 PM

England manager Gareth Southgate and hat-trick hero Harry Kane were both effusive in their praise of Raheem Sterling after the 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria.

The Manchester City forward teed up Kane for the important opening goal and then scored one himself at Wembley.

“He will be disappointed he hasn’t got the hat-trick as he thrives on scoring goals,” Southgate told ITV.

“I thought he was electric and carried the threat from the first whistle.”

Raheem Sterling is congratulated on his goal by Harry Kane (Tim Goode/PA)
Raheem Sterling is congratulated on his goal by Harry Kane (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane also highlighted the importance of the contribution his fellow goalscorer makes to the team.

“It is great for him, he has taken his club form into internationals the last couple of years,” said the Tottenham striker, who converted two penalties in his treble.

“He is an amazing player to play with and he set me up for a nice, easy one and I managed to repay the favour towards the end.”

England face main rivals Kosovo on Tuesday and Southgate expects a better performance, especially after a disappointing first half.

I thought he was electric and carried the threat from the first whistle.

“I think it improved as the game went on, we didn’t need to over-complicate things really,” he added.

“At times there were a few too many touches and we were slow moving the ball and their formation caused us some problems.

“It’s certainly not complacency. Generally pleased, especially some of our attacking play was very exciting.”

Gareth Southgate had few complaints over England’s performance (Tim Goode/PA)
Gareth Southgate had few complaints over England’s performance (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane agreed with his manager but felt with a 100 per cent record after three matches they were right where they wanted to be.

“We are full of confidence and feeling good so hopefully we can start well and get ahead and try to finish it off like we did today,” he added.

“I think we will have to press better (against Kosovo), it will be difficult.”

- Press Association

Gareth SouthgateHarry KaneRaheem SterlingUEFA European Championship QualifyingBulgariaEnglandEngland vs Bulgaria

More in this Section

Kane hat-trick helps England to comfortable win over BulgariaKane hat-trick helps England to comfortable win over Bulgaria

Patchell will be fine for World Cup, says Wales coach GatlandPatchell will be fine for World Cup, says Wales coach Gatland

Formula Three driver broke a bone in his back after airborne crash at MonzaFormula Three driver broke a bone in his back after airborne crash at Monza

Gatland: Lack of territory and possession caught Wales in second half against IrelandGatland: Lack of territory and possession caught Wales in second half against Ireland


Lifestyle

A particular highlight is the Savage x Fenty lingerie show returning to the schedule.From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Here’s how to keep your cool during those nine months.Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Ashley Benson has just taken the plunge, and there’s good reason why this chop is perfect for September.Is the ‘clavicle bob’ going to be the biggest haircut of autumn?

September is Wine Sale month with the French wine sale at DunnesStores having begun on Tuesday last and SuperValu’s French sale on Thursday. Lidl’s French sale is wisely holding off until September 30 and Aldi and O’Briens have more general sales.Wine with Leslie Williams: Celebrate Wine Sale Month with these French options

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »