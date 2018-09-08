Stephen Ward: This is a transition period... we need to get back to being hard to beat

By John Fallon

After a second competitive annihilation on the trot, Stephen Ward has called on his Ireland team to revert to first principles.

Martin O’Neill’s side went from one renowned for their defensive steel — conceding just six times in their 10-match World Cup qualifying group — to becoming an easy touch.

Between last November’s 5-1 drubbing by Denmark and Thursday 4-1 pounding at the hands of Wales, Ireland conceded nine goals in just 127 minutes.

Goals will be required at the other end to revive their Nations League campaign next month in the home double-header against both those conquerors, Denmark and Wales, but veteran Ward is concentrating on shoring up the gaps at the back.

Ward was fortunate to retain his place in the side after committing a litany of errors against the Danes and he knows the latest showing was once again substandard.

It was a 50th cap to forget for the left-back, who is now 33 and starting to show his age in the legs.

Ward is asking for patience from the public on Martin O’Neill’s overhauled outfit.

“This is a transition period with a lot of new young lads coming through so we’ve got to get back to basics,” stressed the Burnley regular.

“I can’t put my finger on exactly what happened to us. We need to be back being hard to beat again. That was the type of team we were known as.”

“Everyone in the dressing room plays with pride, wanting to play for their country and do well.

“But, for whatever reason, things aren’t going well for us at the minute. Hopefully we can change that.

“The newer lads coming in are fresh and bright, but what they need is time to find their feet at this level. I’m confident that that will come in time.”

Ward also noted the quality of opposition, in particular Wales talisman Gareth Bale.

“I’m not making excuses but we’ve come away to Wales and they’ve been brilliant,” he pointed out.

“They have a world class player in Bale who is on the top of his game at the minute.

“Especially when going 1-0 down, you try and get back in it but it just didn’t happen for us.

“That how their third goal from Aaron Ramsey came about. I was forward on an attack up the left and they broke from a misplaced pass. Unfortunately, when teams like that turn over possession, with players like Bale controlling things, they’re going to punish you.”

Meanwhile, Ward says the team are fully behind Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane, the Ireland management team now coming under pressure following two competitive heavy defeats. The spectre of Harry Arter’s withdrawal from the squad after a row with Keane is also hovering over the squad.

“We’ve got a great relationship with them,” said Ward, a big doubt for Tuesday’s friendly in Poland with a foot injury.

“We’ve had a relatively successful time with them, a very successful time when you think of the Euros and coming close to qualifying for the World Cup.

“I don’t see any question around that. We lost very experienced players and the new group need time to settle,” he added.