Stephen Mallon makes his mark on Derry debut

Derry City 2 Bohemians 0

Derry City debutant, Stephen Mallon, brought the Brandywell to life with in his first start of the season.

On loan from Sheffield United, the winger netted a stunning strike in the 68th minute to secure Derry’s first win of the new season.

And Derry made sure of the win during injury time when sub, Walter Figueira, was set up by Adam Liddle and the former Waterford player took full advantage of a one-on-one situation.

A determined Derry opened brightly and they dominated the first-half scoring chances with Jamie McDonagh particular prominent in the forward forays by the home side.

McDonagh delivered a testing free-kick into the danger area and while centre-back, Eoin Toal was presented with a free header, the defender failed to hit the target from close range in the 20th minute.

Bohemians could have easily broken the deadlock on the stroke of half time.

Danny Mandroiu gained possession during a Derry break and he cut the ball back into the path of JJ Lunney but the midfielder’s effort was directed well wide of the target and the home lot breathed a sigh of relief.

Controversy abounded nine minutes into the second half when Keith Ward lofted the ball over Derry keeper, Peter Cherrie, and as the Bohs player turned and began to celebrate, Danny Lupano got back to whip the ball off the goal-line and the visitors were far from happy.

Initially, Lupano had failed to deal with a cross into his area and while Ward appeared adamant that the ball had crossed the line, he failed to impress referee, Derek Tomney, and the effort was ruled out.

Derry, however, brought Bohs back to earth in the 68th minute when Mallon, given his first start since arriving at the Brandywell, netted a sensational solo effort.

Having taken possession in midfield the Sheffield United loanee cruised past three Bohs players and having entered the penalty area he drove a ferocious effort high into the top corner of the net giving McGuinness no chance.

That goal appeared to take the sting out of Bohs’ enthusiasm as the big Brandywell crowd drove Derry City on.

As the game drew to a close, Derry made sure of their first win of the season when, following a break from defence, substitutes Adam Liddle and Walter Figueira combined with the latter taking full advance of a one-on-one situation with McGuinness.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie, Horgan, Toal, McDonagh, Nilsen (Liddle, 70), Clifford (Harkin, 60), Mallon, Lupano, McCormack, Gilchrist (Figueira, 48), Malone.

BOHEMIANS: McGuinness, Breslin, Casey, Cornwall, Mandroiu, Lunney, Ward (Wade-Slater, 80), Twardek (Grant, 70), Buckley, McAuley (Wright, 75), Barker.

Referee: D. Tomney (Dublin).