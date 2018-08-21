Stephen Kenny: We must focus on ourselves - not Cork - in title run-in

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says they can't afford to dwell on title rivals Cork City - and must instead focus on their own results.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny following the SSE Airtricity Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at the Showgrounds

The Lilywhites moved three-points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Sligo last night.

It followed defending champions Cork being held to a 1-all draw by St Pat's on Sunday.

Kenny's told LMFM that it's all about his own team getting results between now and the end of the season.

"It's always a positive if your rivals drop points.

I think we've got to focus on what we've got to do ourselves.

"It was brilliant to get the victory - five games in 14 days now, three of them away," he said.

"One in Sligo, one in Bray, one in Limerick, Shamrock Rovers at home, Finn Harps at home - it's a real busy period, it's very taxing on the players," he added.

Digital Desk