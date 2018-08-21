Home»Sport

Stephen Kenny: We must focus on ourselves - not Cork - in title run-in

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 04:49 PM

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny says they can't afford to dwell on title rivals Cork City - and must instead focus on their own results.

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny following the SSE Airtricity Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk at the Showgrounds

The Lilywhites moved three-points clear at the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Sligo last night.

It followed defending champions Cork being held to a 1-all draw by St Pat's on Sunday.

Kenny's told LMFM that it's all about his own team getting results between now and the end of the season.

"It's always a positive if your rivals drop points.

I think we've got to focus on what we've got to do ourselves.

"It was brilliant to get the victory - five games in 14 days now, three of them away," he said.

"One in Sligo, one in Bray, one in Limerick, Shamrock Rovers at home, Finn Harps at home - it's a real busy period, it's very taxing on the players," he added.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

SSE Airtricity LeagueLeague of IrelandCork CityStephen KennyDundalk FC

Related Articles

Kicking the league when it’s down a mug’s game

I’d like a crack at Rosenborg, says Keohane

Caulfield: No room for complacency against Bray Wanderers

Opportunity knocks for Cork to reclaim top spot

More in this Section

Jason Denayer swaps Manchester City for Lyon

Mourinho remains United’s man as Pogba’s agent hits out at Scholes

RPA calls for Cipriani charge to be dropped

Kenny 'delighted' with Dundalk performance against tough Sligo side


Today's Stories

It wasn't just the sun which shone brightly this summer........

Hurling can’t be Gaelic football's barometer

No country for old men in modern intercounty hurling

A finale in keeping with a season to remember. With Limerick the last men standing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »