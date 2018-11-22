Home»sport

Stephen Kenny: 'Managing your country is the ultimate honour'

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 02:23 PM
By Steve Neville

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has stated that managing Ireland would be 'the ultimate honour'.

The Dubliner is one of those who is being linked with the vacant Ireland job after Martin O'Neill and the FAI parted ways on Wednesday.

Kenny and former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy are the two who are considered to be favourites for the job.

The Dubliner has since spoken up about the job for the first time this afternoon.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat he said he didn't have a "PR strategy" when it came to the Ireland job.

"I don't have PR strategy. I don't have a dream team," Kenny said.

"I think, ultimately I'm a football coach and I have great respect for all the players at Dundalk and for everyone connected to the club."

He added: "I think managing your country is the ultimate honour. If you offered me the job of managing Real Madrid or Barcelona or Ireland, I would choose to manage Ireland, because it's the greatest honour you can have as an Irishman."

READ MORE: Who are the contenders to replace Martin O'Neill as manager?

O'Neill vacated the Ireland job yesterday following a poor showing in the Nations League.

In a statement, he said it "is with a heavy heart that I leave this role".

It is understood the FAI would like a replacement in place for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw, which takes place on December 2.

Yesterday, Press Association Sport said it understood McCarthy is interested in the vacancy.

In 2016, when asked about a return to the Ireland job, the former Ipswich boss was definite.

"If there’s no manager in it and I’m out of work and someone asked me to do it, of course I’d do it," he said.


