Stephen Kenny: 'Let's look after ourselves by looking after each other'

Stephen Kenny has stressed the importance of everyone playing their part to help protect the people who are at the coalface of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in this country.

"We've got to look after everyone in the frontline services, especially doctors and nurses," said the Ireland U21 manager.

"I have friends who are nurses and doctors, and when you consider that 15 doctors have died in Italy, it just shows you the self-sacrifice that all of the workers on the frontline are contributing.

"I think we owe it to all of them to keep social distancing. To follow all of the government guidelines in relation to washing hands and staying at home.

"Let's look after ourselves by looking after each other."