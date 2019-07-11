News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Stephen Kenny: Jack Grealish and Declan Rice should still be playing for Ireland

Stephen Kenny: Jack Grealish and Declan Rice should still be playing for Ireland
Stephen Kenny.
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 05:06 PM

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice would still be playing for the Republic of Ireland but for weak relationships between former manager Martin O'Neill and underage coaches, according to Stephen Kenny.

The current Ireland U21 manager, who will take over from Mick McCarthy as senior manager after the Euro 2020 campaign, has criticised the failure to integrate the best young players, including those of dual nationality, into the senior squad much earlier.

Grealish and Rice, who both represented Ireland at various levels, decided to turn down the green jersey during O'Neill's time in charge.

Martin O'Neill and Declan Rice in 2018.
Martin O'Neill and Declan Rice in 2018.

"I know this is subjective and slightly controversial but if there was a better relationship at the time between under-15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and senior managers, you would feel that both Jack Grealish and Declan Rice would definitely be playing for Ireland now because they would have been fast-tracked earlier and into the first-team," Kenny told Eamon Dunphy on The Stand podcast.

"Jack Grealish played GAA for Warwickshire all the way up in England. He did feel a sense of Irishness.

"[We should have integrated them] much earlier. Jack Grealish is an outstanding player, you wouldn't have had to be a genius to work that out.

Jack Grealish in 2014.
Jack Grealish in 2014.

"It needs a coordinated approach between all of the managers. We must be one unit rather than a series of individuals.

"To be fair to Mick McCarthy, we meet once a month with all the managers and he's in contact with myself, Tom Mohan, Colin O'Brien, Andy Reid, Paul Osam, and Jason O'Donoghue, and with Ruud Dokter, the technical director."

READ MORE

Former Ireland underage international signs for Barcelona

Kenny is open to allowing players to play for Ireland through the grandparent rule, but only if "it's very important in their life that they play for Ireland".

He said:

I don't agree with trying to convince people they are Irish or going on bended knee to convince someone. I wouldn't be interested in that at all and we don't need that.

"We need people who it means everything to them to play for Ireland.

"I understand that there is the concept of dual nationality and that can be quite complex - people feel English and Irish or Nigerian and Irish or whatever it is. We can't be naive, it's not always black or white."

Stephen Kenny and his U21 squad.
Stephen Kenny and his U21 squad.

His belief that the most gifted players should be promoted to higher levels of international football earlier was shown in his U21 squad for the Toulon Tournament. He included five U19 players and two U17 players, although the latter duo, Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu, had to pull out through injury.

"That's a policy we must embrace at all the age groups, get the best young players up the ages quicker, and expose them to top international football earlier.

"The emphasis should be on technical ability rather than physical strength."

READ MORE

Watch: Triallist and 14-year-old combine for equaliser as Bohs deny Frank Lampard's Chelsea

More on this topic

Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League clubPreston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League club

Former Ireland underage international signs for BarcelonaFormer Ireland underage international signs for Barcelona

UEFA report huge demand for Euro 2020 ticketsUEFA report huge demand for Euro 2020 tickets

Lukaku misses open training sessionLukaku misses open training session

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Serena Williams one win away from eighth Wimbledon titleSerena Williams one win away from eighth Wimbledon title

The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in numbersThe 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in numbers

Jamie Donaldson targets Portrush return after claiming Scottish Open leadJamie Donaldson targets Portrush return after claiming Scottish Open lead

Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League clubPreston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League club


Lifestyle

This US resort takes family holidays to a whole new level.Ice rinks and lazy rivers: These villas in Florida might be the most extravagant you’ve ever seen

It’s best to be prepared.Top tips for barbecuing in the rain

Rachel Marie Walsh assesses the latest sunscreens, eye moisturisers and face washes for men.Tried and Tested: Sunscreens, eye moisturisers and face washes for men

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »