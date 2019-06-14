News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stephen Henderson resigns as Cobh manager after home win

Cobh Ramblers manager Stephen Henderson at St. Colman's Park tonight. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By John Fallon and Martin Claffey
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 10:29 PM

Stephen Henderson tonight resigned from his position as Cobh Ramblers manager after the team’s 2-1 home win over Galway United.

Denzil Fernandez gave the Rams an interval lead, added to by a second from prolific Jaze Kabia on the hour. Galway pulled one back through Stephen Walsh’s drive but they couldn’t plunder an equaliser.

Shortly afterwards, a club statement read: “Cobh Ramblers wish to announce that first team manager Stephen Henderson has tonight resigned his position with immediate effect.

“The board of Cobh Ramblers reluctantly accepted Stephen’s decision and we would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Stephen for all his work during his time at Cobh Ramblers.

“Stephen played a key role in reestablishing Cobh Ramblers as a League of Ireland club and for that we will be forever grateful.

“An interim manager will be appointed in the coming days.”

Meanwhile Shelbourne are on course for a Premier Division return after they saw off fellow challengers Drogheda United 2-1 at Tolka Park.

Ciaran Kilduff was the match-winner at Tolka Park, putting them ahead and restoring that lead in the second half after Sean Brennan had equalised. They head into the break four points clear at the summit.

Bray Wanderers remain the mix for a play-off spot after a late winner from Hugh Douglas clinched a 3-2 victory over rivals Longford Town.

Athlone Town and Cabinteely drew 2-2 while Wexford held Limerick scoreless in the south-east.

