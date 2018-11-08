Home»Sport

Stephanie Roche signs for Serie A side Florentia

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 06:19 PM

Republic of Ireland international Stephanie Roche has signed for Italian side Florentia.

The 29-year-old had been out of contract since the summer, after breaking her leg while at Sunderland in 2017.

The Florence side are currently fifth in the Women's Serie A table.

"Finally! It's official, can't wait to get started with this club!" wrote Roche on Twitter.

Digital Desk


