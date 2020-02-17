Staunton urges Quinn to give Kenny full backing

Stephen Staunton has urged his former Ireland team-mate Niall Quinn to give Stephen Kenny his full backing.

Kenny could replace Mick McCarthy as boss of the senior squad within six weeks if Ireland fail to emerge from two rounds of away Euro finals play-offs.

Quinn, who soldiered alongside Staunton at two World Cups, was last month appointed deputy chief executive of the FAI.

Murmurs of a clamour for McCarthy remaining in charge if he reaches the Euros and delivers results have not gone away, but former Ireland boss Staunton doesn’t want any late twists.

“Stephen has proved himself and deserves the chance,” Stan told LMFM.

“Let’s hope that the FAI gets its act together, first and foremost, and support the man in charge.

“If the FAI is in a good place, then that makes the manager’s job easier.

Big Niall is now involved and hopefully with his guidance behind the scenes, then things will get better. They have to get better. Hopefully that will reinvent and rejuvenate everything and that it’s all good for everyone.

Staunton, 51, who managed his country from January 2006 to October 2007, is tipping McCarthy to guide Ireland through the play-offs — if they can replicate their last performance.

“If we repeat the level of display shown in the 1-1 against Denmark, I don’t see any reason why we cannot qualify,” he said.