Stability is key to Liverpool in Premier League run-in – Jurgen Klopp

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes stability will be key in the title run-in.

The Reds’ destiny is no longer in their own hands after a goalless draw in Sunday’s Merseyside derby allowed Manchester City to regain top spot in the Premier League with a one-point advantage.

Despite criticism over their lack of creativity, things at the other end of the pitch remain the same with five-successive clean sheets in all competitions and a Premier League-best 17 shut-outs this season with just 15 goals conceded in 29 matches.

“We are positive – how couldn’t we be positive?” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“There is a lot to come and a lot of games to play. What brought us here was the stability the boys showed.

“We are difficult to beat, which is very important in football. And we created, still, in difficult games, which is very important in football.

“Then you have to finish them off, which we did very often but not (at Everton).

“The dynamic (at the top of the table) changed a little bit – now we are second, they (Manchester City) are first.

“The season is not over and we will not give up.”

- Press Association

