News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

St Pat’s up to fourth as Waterford’s misery goes on

Friday, July 05, 2019 - 11:40 PM

Waterford FC 1 St. Patrick’s Athletic 2

St Patrick’s Athletic have moved up to the fourth spot in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after inflicting a third straight league defeat since their return from the break on a hapless Waterford FC side at the RSC.

It was Waterford who first took the lead however, with a fine goal on the half-hour mark.

Shane Duggan picked out the run of Dean Walsh down the left side, who in turn laid the ball back to Cory Galvin, who beat Brendan Clarke with a sweet right-footed strike from 20 yards.

The lead lasted less than two minutes though, as the visitors from Inchicore levelled after some quick thinking from Jamie Lennon saw him set up Conor Clifford with a free kick.

He powered an unstoppable right-footed shot past a helpless Matt Connor from 30 yards.

Dean Clarke could have put the Saints in front in the final minute of the first half when he took a pass from Simon Madden on the right-hand side of the penalty area, but his first-time effort from 16 yards out came crashing back off the woodwork, with Connor beaten.

It was Clarke who proved to be the match-winner for his side when he struck for the lead goal on 62 minutes after he got his head on the end of a Kevin Toner cross.

He saw his initial header blocked by Georgie Poynton, but made no mistake as he hammered the rebound into the net.

Waterford did have a great chance to take a point from the game in the second minute of injury time when Poynton’s free kick found the head of Dean O’Halloran, but his header was somehow kept out by the brilliance of Brendan Clarke.

WATERFORD FC: Connor, Feely, Browne, Kouogun, Lynch (Poynton 46), Duggan, Héry, O’Halloran, Galvin (Lunney 64), Martin, Walsh (Holland 64)

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B. Clarke, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Kelly, Bermingham, Lennon, Clifford, D. Clarke (Markey 75), Coleman, Walker (Shaw 58)

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

More on this topic

Depleted Students claim first win in 12

First Division round-up: Leaders Shelbourne cruise past Galway

Uzokwe rescues Derry at the death

Former City star Graham Cummins fluffs his lines on debut

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football kit made of bamboo revealed as world first by English club

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira signs new four-year deal

Padraig Harrington drops shots to surrender lead at Irish Open

The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11


Lifestyle

The rise and rise of Irish designer Richard Malone

Wish List: Products and experiences for summer

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »