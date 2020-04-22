St Pat's lay off players and coaches

St Patrick’s Athletic are temporarily laying off its playing and coaching staff.

The club say they made the decision “with considerable regret” but felt they were left with no option in the face of a collapse in their income stream and fresh uncertainty about when the League of Ireland will be able to resume.

In a statement, the club said: “The Board has carefully considered statements made over recent days by Government Ministers and public health officials which make it clear that sporting events involving large crowds, and therefore League of Ireland football as we know it, are most unlikely to recommence until Autumn at the earliest.

”It is nearly seven weeks since our last game. We have had virtually no income since then and this will remain the case until it is again possible to play in front of large crowds. The Board had been working on the assumption that this could happen in June, as planned by the FAI and the National League Executive Committee. Thanks to the agreement of our players and staff, who agreed adjustments to their contracts, we have up to now maintained everyone in employment.

“However, it is impossible for us to continue to do this when it is now uncertain that football, and our budgeted income stream, will resume at any time this year. It would be imprudent for us to attempt to do so and would jeopardise the survival of our club. We cannot take that chance.

”Like all supporters, we hope the bleak outlook currently facing sport will improve sooner rather than later, and we look forward to the resumption of training and playing as soon as it is feasible to do so.”