St Patrick’s Athletic snap up Miele and Drennan

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Harry Kenny has continued to build his squad for next season as Brandon Miele and Mikey Drennan arrive in Inchicore on two-year contracts.

Midfielder Miele, 24, joins after spending four seasons at Shamrock Rovers, while Kilkenny-born striker Drennan joins the Saints having spent the latter part of the 2018 season with Sligo Rovers. The duo join the likes of fellow recent signings Dave Webster (Waterford United), Ciarán Kelly (Drogheda United), Cian Coleman (Limerick), Georgie Poynton (Dundalk) and Gary Shaw (Shamrock Rovers) in the Saints’ squad for the 2019 season.

Miele was the league’s Young Player of the Year three years ago and the former Ireland under 21 international said Harry Kenny convinced him to make the move.

“Obviously it’s Harry’s first year at the club and he’s trying to build a squad here. Harry showed me his aims and his plans for next season and they really impressed me so obviously it’s great to be a part of that.”

Kenny said: “Brandon is a superb player. He lost his way a little last year so we’ll be trying to get him back to top form. When he is on top form, he is almost impossible to stop and is one of the most technical players in our league.”