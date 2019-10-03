St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy receives first Northern Ireland call-up

Uncapped St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy has been drafted into the Northern Ireland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Holland and friendly meeting with the Czech Republic.
The Belfast-born 24-year-old is the only new face in manager Michael O’Neill’s 25-man party for the games in Rotterdam on October 10 and in Prague four days later.
Hearts full-back Michael Smith returns to the squad after missing last month’s clashes with Luxembourg and Germany through injury.
Our squad to face @OnsOranje and @ceskarepre_eng is in!📱👀 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/knPussxLp9— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) October 3, 2019
Linfield striker Shayne Lavery, Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly and Cardiff defender Ciaron Brown all retain their places after being called up for the September fixtures.
Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis has been named in the 25 despite suffering an elbow injury in his club’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.
Northern Ireland currently sit in second place in Group C level on 12 points with leaders Germany with both having played five games.