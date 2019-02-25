NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
SSE Airtricity: Wins for Bohemians, Cork City, Dundalk and Derry City

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 10:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Three games into the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, and Bohemians are the only side still with a 100% record.

Dinny Corcoran celebrates after the game. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

A Dinny Corcoran penalty midway through the second half gave Bohemians a 1-0 win at home to old rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops played an hour with ten men after Aaron Greene was sent off for a challenge on Keith Ward.

Meanwhile, St. Pat's remain unbeaten, but were held to a scoreless draw by Finn Harps at Richmond Park.

Dundalk have picked up a first win of the season after coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to UCD.

Goals from Sean McLoughlin and Gearóid Morrissey saw Cork City pick up their first points of the season with a 2-1 victory away to Sligo Rovers.

And Derry City are back to winning ways following a 3-2 win at home to Waterford.

