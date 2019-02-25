SSE Airtricity: Wins for Bohemians, Cork City, Dundalk and Derry City

Three games into the new SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, and Bohemians are the only side still with a 100% record.
A Dinny Corcoran penalty midway through the second half gave Bohemians a 1-0 win at home to old rivals Shamrock Rovers.
The Hoops played an hour with ten men after Aaron Greene was sent off for a challenge on Keith Ward.
Meanwhile, St. Pat's remain unbeaten, but were held to a scoreless draw by Finn Harps at Richmond Park.
Dundalk have picked up a first win of the season after coming from behind to win 2-1 at home to UCD.
Goals from Sean McLoughlin and Gearóid Morrissey saw Cork City pick up their first points of the season with a 2-1 victory away to Sligo Rovers.
And Derry City are back to winning ways following a 3-2 win at home to Waterford.
