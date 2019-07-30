SSE Airtricity League Working Group Holds First Meeting

Following the recent strategic planning weekend between the Football Association of Ireland and SSE Airtricity League clubs on the future of professional football in the country, a first meeting of the working group took place in FAI HQ.

The meeting was facilitated by FAI General Manager, Noel Mooney, and a number of UEFA consultants. Bray Wanderers, Cork City, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Galway United, Shamrock Rovers, and Sligo Rovers represented both divisions and discussions took place on all facets of the future of the domestic game in Ireland.

The working group will meet again to consider further proposals and aim to be in position to present these to all clubs by early September.

It is an exciting time for Irish professional football and the SSE Airtricity League as we plan what our industry should look like from the 2021 season onwards.

"The FAI and the clubs are committed to making big decisions on the future of the game here in an open, transparent and collaborative fashion," said FAI General Manager, Noel Mooney.

"It is a great opportunity for voices to be heard and the spirit between the clubs was first class. Let’s aim high and make the right decisions for Irish football."

Drogheda United's Conor Hoey said:

It is refreshing to see such desire for progress for the League and I believe that between the clubs and the FAI, we will find the best solutions for all clubs.

Dodie McGuinness, Derry City, said: “Derry City are delighted to be playing our part in creating the future. It is time to embrace growth and a big vision.”