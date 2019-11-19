Spurs will struggle to find better than Mauricio Pochettino, says Gary Lineker

Tottenham will struggle to find a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino after opting to sack the Argentinian, according to Gary Lineker.

The former Spurs striker questioned the club’s decision to dispense with a man who led them to the Champions League final for the first time last season.

The club announced on Tuesday evening they had axed Pochettino following a disappointing start to the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Lineker said on Twitter: “He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement….ain’t gonna happen.”

Former England midfielder Trevor Sinclair blamed Totteham’s players for letting their manager down, tweeting: “Tottenham players need to have a look at themselves in the mirror tonight after what Poch has done for them #Pochettino.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher backed Pochettino to be back managing in the Premier League soon.

He tweeted: “I said a few weeks ago I felt this project had ran its course, I thought there would be a change at the end of the season with either the manager or players changing. Pochettino has been a brilliant manager for Spurs & will be back in the PL sooner rather than later!.”

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel