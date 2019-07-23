News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Spurs trio take on 100 local children in Shanghai heat

Spurs trio take on 100 local children in Shanghai heat
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 01:20 PM

Tottenham’s pre-season preparations took an unusual turn in China as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela played against 100 local children.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League finalists are stepping up their work for the 2019-2020 campaign in sweltering Shanghai, where the heat and humidity is only adding to the workload demanded by their manager.

Spurs trained for the first time on Chinese soil this morning – and a handful of lucky souls then returned to Yuanshen Stadium for an unfamiliar second session.

To celebrate club sponsors AIA’s 100th anniversary, Kane, Alli, Lamela and Juan Foyth took part in the ‘3 v 100 Challenge’ in the stifling midday heat in Shanghai.

“Another tough challenge,” Alli told PA with a smile before trotting out to face the local kids.

Spurs trio take on 100 local children in Shanghai heat

“Not quite like playing in the Premier League against XI but it’s exciting and it’s nice to have a bit of fun with them.”

Kane, Alli and Lamela certainly looked like they enjoyed themselves as they teamed up – even if they did take it a little seriously.

Just days after scoring a wonderful goal from the halfway line against Juventus, Kane tried his luck again. This time, though, it just cleared the crossbar.

But having fallen a goal behind in their mini match, Tottenham were not to be denied and Alli slammed home a penalty to secure a 3-2 aggregate win – albeit after going down in exaggerated circumstances.

It was a good workout for the first-team players and the children did not appear too upset by the dodgy manner of their defeat.

View this post on Instagram

🇨🇳 Welcome to Shanghai! 🇨🇳 #SpursTour2019 #COYS

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on

In fact, they all came together to sing happy birthday to England captain Kane ahead of his 26th birthday this weekend.

Spurs trio take on 100 local children in Shanghai heat

But with pre-season in full flow, the cake – a white Tottenham shirt with ‘Kane 10’ on it – unsurprisingly went untouched.

READ MORE

Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness signals intent to declare for Ireland

- Press Association

More on this topic

Alli refreshed, renewed and ready to push on from Champions League heartbreakAlli refreshed, renewed and ready to push on from Champions League heartbreak

Hugo Lloris heads home from Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour due to illnessHugo Lloris heads home from Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour due to illness

Watch: Harry Kane scores injury-time winner from halfway line against JuventusWatch: Harry Kane scores injury-time winner from halfway line against Juventus

Pochettino reveals his Tottenham time may have been up with Champions League winPochettino reveals his Tottenham time may have been up with Champions League win

Tottenham soccerfootballSpursTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

O’Shea returns to Reading to take up coaching roleO’Shea returns to Reading to take up coaching role

McGrath hoping for more of the same against QarabagMcGrath hoping for more of the same against Qarabag

Campbell calls for external appointment as women’s managerCampbell calls for external appointment as women’s manager


Lifestyle

During my first pregnancy I developed a network of spider veins on my thighs. Even more appeared during my second pregnancy. What would you recommend?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »