Spurs suffer costly defeat to Burnley

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Burnley 2 - 1 Tottenham

Tottenham's title bid suffered a major blow despite a goal from Harry Kane as Burnley condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

Not even Kane's goalscoring return after six weeks out injured could inspire Spurs to a victory which would have moved them to within two points of Manchester City and Liverpool at the top. Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Sunday while City are in Carabao Cup final action.

Kane cancelled out Chris Wood's header to give Spurs the chance to make major inroads in the title race, but instead a late Ashley Barnes winner dealt them a damaging defeat.

After a goalless first half, Kane was denied a spectacular goal when Burnley keeper Tom Heaton palmed his 25-yard drive wide at full stretch.

It was a fine save and could have proved decisive as, moments later, Wood rose highest at a corner to head in off the crossbar and give Burnley a 57th-minute lead.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino protested that the corner should not have been given, but he was celebrating eight minutes later while the Burnley bench felt aggrieved.

READ MORE: Rovers satisfied to keep 100% start but know more work needed to close gap

Danny Rose stole around 10 yards at the throw-in which sent Kane bearing down on goal, the England captain holding off the challenge of Ben Mee before slotting in the equaliser.

But with Tottenham looking for a winner they took their eye off the ball at the back, and when Johann Berg Gudmundsson scuffed a shot across goal with seven minutes left Barnes was on hand to finish at the far post.

- Press Association

