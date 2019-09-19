News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Spurs slip-up as City bounce back – 5 things we learned from Champions League

Spurs slip-up as City bounce back – 5 things we learned from Champions League
By Press Association
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Liverpool began the defence of their Champions League title with an away defeat on a difficult opening week for English sides.

Tottenham, the beaten finalists last term, also endured frustration on the road while there was a win for Manchester City, a loss for Chelsea and an eye-catching result in Real Madrid’s match at Paris St Germain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from the action that unfolded.

Familiar feelings for Liverpool and Spurs

Liverpool made a losing start to their defence of the trophy as they were beaten 2-0 by Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday. While it was a less-than-desirable way to begin, the Reds can take comfort from the fact that they were defeated in all three of their away group matches last season – including a reverse at Napoli – before going on to win the competition. There was a sense of deja vu for Tottenham as well as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos on Wednesday, going 2-0 up in the first half before letting things slip – as they had in their previous away match, at Arsenal. Spurs look in need of tightening up defensively and boss Mauricio Pochettino stressed the need for improvement following the game in Greece.

City bounce back

Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City’s third goal at Shakhtar Donetsk (Efrem Lukatsky/AP).
Gabriel Jesus scored Manchester City’s third goal at Shakhtar Donetsk (Efrem Lukatsky/AP).

If Manchester City appeared in a spot of trouble after being beaten 3-2 at Norwich on Saturday and then losing another centre-back to injury in the shape of John Stones, their performance against Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Wednesday did much to dispel those concerns. With midfielder Fernandinho playing in the heart of defence, Pep Guardiola’s men produced a pretty convincing display as they ran out 3-0 winners.

Lessons for Chelsea

Frank Lampard saw his Chelsea side lose 1-0 to Valencia (David Davies/PA).
Frank Lampard saw his Chelsea side lose 1-0 to Valencia (David Davies/PA).

Chelsea returned to the competition after a season’s absence, with Frank Lampard making his Champions League debut as a manager and the youthful trio of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori handed their first appearances at that level. It proved an unhappy occasion as the Blues lost 1-0 at home to Valencia after a late missed penalty by Ross Barkley, with the game also seeing Mount come off injured. Lampard afterwards said his side “probably should have won, or at least got a draw” before adding: “It’s a harsh lesson, but that’s Champions League football.”

Heat turns up further on Zidane

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid were beaten 3-0 by Paris St Germain (Nick Potts/PA).
Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid were beaten 3-0 by Paris St Germain (Nick Potts/PA).

The pressure on Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been growing, with a mixed bag of LaLiga results being registered since the start of his second spell in the job in March, and it was cranked up even more on Wednesday as his men were comprehensively beaten at Paris St Germain. The Frenchman, who guided Real to three successive European Cup triumphs in his first stint as manager, saw them go down 3-0 as former player Angel Di Maria scored twice for a PSG side missing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Haaland’s boy looks a star

Tuesday saw an exciting young player give the most high-profile indicator yet of his talent. Erling Braut Haaland, the son of former Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, scored a hat-trick in RB Salzburg’s 6-2 Group E victory over Genk, having already netted two league trebles for the Austrian outfit this term. The 19-year-old’s goalscoring exploits have also included notching nine goals in one game – Norway’s 12-0 win against Honduras in May at the Under-20 World Cup. Haaland is the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, behind Raul and Wayne Rooney, and looks set for a big future.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Shakhtar are no pushovers and can still cause us problems at Etihad – Guardiola

More on this topic

Here's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finishedHere's how all of tonight's Champions League fixtures finished

Hector Herrera’s late strike earns Atletico Madrid draw with JuventusHector Herrera’s late strike earns Atletico Madrid draw with Juventus

Di Maria no Angel for Real Madrid as Paris St Germain punish Zidane’s menDi Maria no Angel for Real Madrid as Paris St Germain punish Zidane’s men

Gabriel Jesus on target as Manchester City cruise at Shakhtar DonetskGabriel Jesus on target as Manchester City cruise at Shakhtar Donetsk


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Champions LeagueChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityTottenhamUEFA Champions LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Shakhtar are no pushovers and can still cause us problems at Etihad – GuardiolaShakhtar are no pushovers and can still cause us problems at Etihad – Guardiola

Tiger Woods to face Rory McIlroy in Japan skins gameTiger Woods to face Rory McIlroy in Japan skins game

Banner blow as Peter Duggan to move Down UnderBanner blow as Peter Duggan to move Down Under

Group stage progress is first target after 2015 nightmare, insists England's DalyGroup stage progress is first target after 2015 nightmare, insists England's Daly


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee sits down with artist Valerie Walsh Jolley.Portrait of an artist: Meet Valerie Walsh Jolley

Kya deLongchamps meets the man who is opening a new chapter on his native FermoyVintage View: Opening a new chapter on Fermoy's story

Pitch’d Circus Arts Festival director Cormac Mohally of Lords of Strut tells Ellie O’Byrne why circus deserves to be recognised as an art form in its own right.Making a pitch: Why circus deserves to be recognised as an art form

Demi Isaac Oviawe is an actress from Mallow, Co Cork, best known for her role in The Young Offenders TV series, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars. She is also this year’s Cork County Culture Night Ambassador, which takes place tomorrow.A Question of Taste: The Young Offenders' Demi Isaac Oviawe

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »