Spurs on a high with signings of Lo Celso and Sessegnon

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 07:05 PM

Tottenham made a double deadline day swoop for Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon but missed out on bringing Paul Dybala to the club.

Real Betis star Lo Celso joined on a season-long loan, with the option of a permanent deal, while Fulham’s Sessegnon has arrived on a six-year deal for a sizeable undisclosed fee.

Dybala’s protracted move, which would have been a real marquee signing, fell through after Juventus chose not to sell him after they missed out on Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Still, the additions of Lo Celso and Sessegnon made a real statement following the earlier capture of club-record signing Tanguy N’Dombele from Lyon, falling in line with boss Mauricio Pochettino’s demands for them to “act like a big club” following their move into their new stadium last season.

Lo Celso has been a summer-long target for Spurs and they finally got their man on an initial loan that could turn into a £55million move next summer.

The Argentina international scored 17 goals for Betis last season and is keen to work with his compatriot Pochettino in the Premier League.

Spurs’ pursuit of Sessegnon has gone on even longer as they were interested last summer, before the teenager opted to have a season in the top tier with Fulham.

Surprise Manchester City switch for Scott Carson

Their relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship has allowed the north London club to swoop this time around and a cash-plus-player deal, thought to be in the region of £20million, was agreed with Josh Onomah heading the other way.

The 19-year-old is currently nursing a hamstring injury, but that is not expected to present a problem and he will be seen as the club’s long-term successor to current left-back Danny Rose, who could still leave before the end of the European window on September 2.

Rose was understood to have been the subject of interest from Watford, but a deal was not agreed and Rose will stay at Spurs for now.

- Press Association

