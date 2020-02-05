Spurs leave it late to see off Southampton and reach FA Cup fifth round

Tottenham needed a late rescue act to book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round as they beat Southampton 3-2 in the fourth-round replay.

Jose Mourinho’s men looked to be heading out of the competition with less than 20 minutes remaining as Saints goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings overturned an early Jack Stephens own goal.

Spurs rallied when they needed to, though, with Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min – the two men asked to step up in the absence of Harry Kane – scoring the goals that sets up a home tie with Norwich next month.

A quarter-final spot will be at stake in that match and Mourinho will be viewing this competition as a great chance to get some early silverware at Spurs.

There was a sad moment for Spurs as Jan Vertonghen appeared close to tears after being tactically substituted in the second half.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been exposed on a number of occasions this season and had the look of a man who knows his days at Spurs could be numbered.

Southampton will be wondering what happened as they had been by far the better side, yet collapsed after going in front, and they are now left to focus on pushing for a Europa League place in the Premier League.