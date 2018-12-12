NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Spurs game ‘not good for recovery’ jokes Glenn Hoddle

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 10:49 AM

Glenn Hoddle has joked about his recovery from heart surgery after watching Tottenham qualify for the Champions League knockout stage.

Former England boss Hoddle, 61, is convalescing at home after suffering a cardiac arrest while working at the BT Sport studios in October.

He tweeted for the first time after former club Tottenham sealed qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League with a thrilling 1-1 draw in Barcelona.

“That just wasn’t good for my recovery! But a great performance well done boys, deserved to win COYS,” Hoddle said on Twitter.

Lucas Moura’s 85th-minute equaliser at the Nou Camp clinched Tottenham a crucial point, which was enough to pip Inter Milan to second place in their group.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side needed to match or better Inter’s result in their final game against PSV Eindhoven in Milan to complete an unlikely turnaround in Group B.

Glenn Hoddle has tweeted for the first time since suffering a heart attack in October (Adam Davy/PA)

Hoddle suffered a cardiac arrest after appearing on BT Sport as a pundit on his 61st birthday on October 27.

His family released a statement last month confirming he was recovering at home following heart surgery at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Tottenham

Related Articles

Pochettino delighted as Spurs complete ‘mission impossible’

Don’t underestimate Spurs’ guts after achieving mission improbable

Mauricio Pochettino not focused on Barcelona team as Tottenham seek to advance

Spurs have no fears but Messi awaits

More in this Section

Pochettino delighted as Spurs complete ‘mission impossible’

Sky to end association with cycling

Pep Guardiola: Racism is not just in football

Klopp hails ‘lifesaver’ Alisson


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »