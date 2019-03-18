Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home

Tottenham have frozen season ticket prices for next season as the club prepare to move into their new stadium.

On Sunday, Spurs confirmed the long-awaited first game at their new 62,000-seater venue would be a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on April 3, following two test events.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will also host a Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Manchester City six days later.

Spurs have played home matches at Wembley while White Hart Lane was transformed into a new state-of-the-art venue as the centrepiece of the Northumberland Development Project.

However, plans to move into the new stadium for the start of this season were initially postponed until September, with further delays following.

On Monday, the Premier League club confirmed the first full campaign at their new home would not see an increase in season ticket costs for supporters, acknowledging what had been a “challenging time”. Spurs have been playing home matches at Wembley. (Mike Egerton/PA Images)

A Tottenham statement read: “The club can announce that we shall be freezing the prices of all season tickets for the 2019/20 season.

“We should like to thank our season ticket holders for bearing with us and supporting the team at Wembley Stadium during what has been a challenging time.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused by this unique set of circumstances.”

Spurs added renewals for season tickets, of which around 42,000 had been sold for the current season, will open on April 22, with a final deadline of May 17.

The lowest cost of a season ticket at the new stadium is £795 for adults, £595 for supporters aged 18 to 21, with senior and junior prices at £397.50.

The most expensive regular seats would set fans back some £1,995, while it costs £2,200 for the club’s ‘1882’ scheme which offers additional access to a private bar with “complimentary pre-match food, a programme and a drink at half-time”.

- Press Association