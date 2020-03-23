News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help elderly amid coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 09:41 PM

Two-time Champions League winning-manager Jose Mourinho turned his hand to volunteering to help elderly residents affected by the coronavirus crisis in north London.

The Tottenham boss worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near Spurs’ training ground, in preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.

“I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,” Mourinho said on a video posted by Love Your DoorStep’s Twitter account.

The charity has been delivering essential goods to elderly members of society who have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next 12 weeks.

