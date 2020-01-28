News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Spurs agree deal to sign Steven Bergwijn from PSV

Spurs agree deal to sign Steven Bergwijn from PSV
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn after agreeing a deal with PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs look set to bring in the Dutchman for £25.6million plus add-ons as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose transfer to Inter Milan should be concluded on Tuesday.

The north London club are expected to recoup £17million for Eriksen, who would have been able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Bergwijn is in London for a medical and to discuss personal terms, with his Eredivisie club confirming on Tuesday that he was not training.

The situation blew up on Sunday night when the 22-year-old, who is a Holland international, was left out of PSV’s game with FC Twente.

He was accused by the Dutch media of travelling to London without the club’s permission, but manager Ernest Faber later confirmed that it was sanctioned.

Steven Bergwijn centre, played against England in the Nations League semi-final in the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steven Bergwijn centre, played against England in the Nations League semi-final in the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bergwijn will become Spurs’ second signing of the transfer window following the earlier arrival of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan.

The imminent arrival of the PSV man will not impact the search for a striker, which looks set to go down to the wire.

Spurs are understood to be in discussions with AC Milan over Krzysztof Piatek and have three days to get a deal done before Friday’s deadline.

More on this topic

Amnesty International labels Saudi takeover bid for Newcastle ‘sportswashing’Amnesty International labels Saudi takeover bid for Newcastle ‘sportswashing’

Maiden Manchester United goal a ‘release’ for delighted DalotMaiden Manchester United goal a ‘release’ for delighted Dalot

Former Ireland international Anthony Stokes joins Iranian league leadersFormer Ireland international Anthony Stokes joins Iranian league leaders

Pep Guardiola wants a full house at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester UnitedPep Guardiola wants a full house at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester United

Christian EriksenSteven BergwijnPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Roger Federer saves match points and overcomes injury to beat Tennys SandgrenRoger Federer saves match points and overcomes injury to beat Tennys Sandgren

LeBron James posts emotional tribute to Kobe BryantLeBron James posts emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Landers: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attackLanders: Lateral route no help to Cork’s attack

Morrissey fears calls for video reviews could lead to 'stop-start' hurlingMorrissey fears calls for video reviews could lead to 'stop-start' hurling


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »