News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split

Sports minister open to 'constructive suggestions' over possible FAI split
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 10:07 AM

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke

The Sports Minister says he is willing to talk to those behind a proposal suggesting splitting the FAI to secure Government funding.

The plan would see the FAI's main focus on managing the international teams and elite side of the sport.

Shane Ross said he is open to talk about "constructive suggestions".

"The FAI is a complete and utter basketcase, it's in a very, very dark place at the moment", he said.

“If we've got people like Brian Kerr and Niall Quinn who are going to make suggestions, I would be very happy to talk to them about it."

State backing would be sought for a new body that would solely look after the grassroots, community and development side.

He said: "The Government's interest is to protect the funding - the €2.9 million which we give to the FAI every year.

"Money for the grassroots should not go to the FAI, but should go to the grassroots - the grassroots must not be allowed to suffer from what's gone wrong at the FAI.

“We are devising a mechanism - which I hope will be ready next week - whereby we can channel that money to grassroots football without any interruption: that's absolutely imperative for us, because we're interested in football... we're not interested in the FAI."

He added: "The Government can't believe the association which runs Irish football has sunk to such an awful low.

"What we cannot believe - and I cannot understand, and I think is quite unforgivable - is that the independent directors who were promised to us for so long have still not been appointed by the FAI.

"We've got to see an organisation which is independent of what's happened in the past - that's terribly important."

However, Mr Ross defended the "really good people" working within the organisation itself and wants the FAI to move forward.

"I don't want to insinuate that everybody in the FAI has been bad, there are some really good people in there, and there have been some really good people in there," he said.

"But I do want to see it patently clear to the public and to ourselves as Government that those who are taking over now are not affected by the sins of the past."

READ MORE

Ross: Judical appointments bill will not lead to General Election

More on this topic

Tommy Martin: Dousing the flames of an administrative infernoTommy Martin: Dousing the flames of an administrative inferno

Gardaí investigate abusive letters sent to FAIGardaí investigate abusive letters sent to FAI

FAI's decision not to appear before Oireachtas committee shows 'a major attitude issue', says Labour senator FAI's decision not to appear before Oireachtas committee shows 'a major attitude issue', says Labour senator

Oireachtas Committee meeting postponed after FAI declines to appearOireachtas Committee meeting postponed after FAI declines to appear

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Flynn: I was giving so much to football I resented it’Flynn: I was giving so much to football I resented it’

Éamonn Breen: 'It would kill me not to see my son playing for Finuge'Éamonn Breen: 'It would kill me not to see my son playing for Finuge'

McQuaid leading the charge in CrossFit crazeMcQuaid leading the charge in CrossFit craze


Lifestyle

Don’t just bung this festive favourite in a boring pot and wait for it to wilt, says Hannah Stephenson.How to style your Christmas poinsettia

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »