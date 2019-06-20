News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sporting director Paratici says Juventus ‘love’ Pogba amid transfer speculation

Thursday, June 20, 2019 - 12:47 PM

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici says the club “love” Paul Pogba amid speculation linking the Manchester United midfielder with a return to Turin.

There has been intense speculation about the 26-year-old’s Old Trafford happiness and last weekend he admitted he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else”.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Pogba and Juventus are interested in bringing back the France midfielder, three years after selling him to United for a then world-record fee of £89million.

Paul Pogba faced Juventus with Manchester United in last season’s Champions League group stage (Martin Rickett/PA)
Juventus sporting director Paratici was asked about Pogba, who won four Serie A titles with the club between 2012 and 2016,  and Paris St Germain’s Adrien Rabiot, as new manager Maurizio Sarri was unveiled on Thursday.

“They are very good players,” he said.

“Pogba plays Manchester United, we love him a lot of course because he played here for several years.

“He grew here a lot, and became world champion, so he certainly gave us a lot but he is a player of Manchester United.”

Paul Pogba has been the subject of criticism despite being named in the 2018-19 PFA Team of the Year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Press Association Sport understands that United still expect Pogba to be at the club next season, with a massive offer required for that stance to waver.

Romelu Lukaku’s future is also up in the air, with the striker being linked with a move to Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan, while questions remain over the future of the likes of Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are leaving the club this summer on free transfers, but Juan Mata signed a two-year deal, with the option of another, on Wednesday.

Swansea’s Daniel James is the only summer acquisition so far but Press Association Sport understands work is afoot to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad before pre-season gets under way on July 1.

United are pushing to sign Crystal Palace and England Under-21s right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Leicester’s Harry Maguire is of interest as they attempt to improve at centre-back.

- Press Association

Fabio ParaticiJuventusPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

