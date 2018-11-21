Speculation mounts about Martin O'Neill's future as he holds talks with John Delaney

Martin O'Neill's time as Republic of Ireland manager may be coming to an end.

Reports claim his departure could be finalised before next month's Euro 2020 qualifying draw in Dublin after he was summoned to talks with FAI chief executive John Delaney last night.

It is suggested by the Telegraph newspaper that the FAI board have decided to end O'Neill's five-year reign following Ireland's terrible Nations League campaign.

The Derryman said he is still has a passion for the job.

He said: "Sir Alex Ferguson once said to a group of us you have to have enthusiasm, and I've had it in abundance for the bulk of my career, both as a player and as a manager.

"I don't think that I could have had the sort of success that I've had if I didn't have that enthusiasm, and it has never waned."

