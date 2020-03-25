News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Spanish Football Federation aims to guarantee viability of clubs with loan fund

Spanish Football Federation aims to guarantee viability of clubs with loan fund
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 09:19 PM

The Spanish Football Federation has made a fund of €500m – approximately £450million – available in loans to help clubs experiencing financial difficulties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, for LaLiga and Segunda Division teams, aims to guarantee the viability of clubs and ensure they are able to pay wages.

The federation is also making €4m available for non-professional clubs and offering the services of its psychologists and physiotherapists for national health efforts along with the Spain national team’s hotel.

Federation president Luis Rubiales told a press conference: “Hopefully we can soon return to normality in all areas.

Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (PA)
Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (PA)

“We are working with the magnificent work of the territorial federations to solve problems. The words to which I want to appeal are unity, hope, rigour and discipline towards the victims, the authorities and society as a whole. Together we will defeat the virus.”

Football in Spain was suspended indefinitely earlier this week and the country’s death toll from the virus is now higher than any other except Italy.

Rubiales said the intention remained to complete the current season, saying: “Many voices will emerge and we have a voice from the beginning that says health first, then you have to finish the competitions when they can be resumed and finally address what the next season will be like.

“We feel comfortable like this and we have broadcast to the clubs.

“We were quite cautious and not very optimistic about being able to play soon. We see it almost impossible to do so at the beginning of May – and I hope I’m wrong. We should consider starting to play games beyond June 30 and tackle the losses this causes with solutions.”

footballLaLigaLuis RubialesSpanish Football Federation

More in this Section

Graeme McDowell admits Masters hopes in balance due to coronavirusGraeme McDowell admits Masters hopes in balance due to coronavirus

Mission changes but stays the same as Team Ireland chief turns thoughts to 2021Mission changes but stays the same as Team Ireland chief turns thoughts to 2021

Ryder Cup needs to remain as a highlight of golf schedule – Justin RoseRyder Cup needs to remain as a highlight of golf schedule – Justin Rose

When Olympics comes round it will be appreciated more than everWhen Olympics comes round it will be appreciated more than ever


Lifestyle

From the MET to Cork Opera House, Cathy Desmond selects some of the best streaming options for fansStreaming guide: How to enjoy the opera from the comfort of your own home

These are extraordinary times for us all and the first to experience the dimming of the light has been the magnificent Irish hospitality sector, where thousands of jobs have already vanished and many businesses are threatened with permanent closure.NeighbourFood: Cork's Rocketman bringing virtual farmer’s markets to consumers

My daughter Joan broke her arm a few weeks ago and it has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride since.Mum's the Word: When our little girl broke her arm the care she got was superb

Cara Augustenborg’s novel approach to home-schooling sees curriculum subjects vie with gardening, baking and learning about our planet, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Parenting for the planet during a lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »