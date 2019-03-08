NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Southgate looking to watch Bournemouth striker Wilson

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 05:12 PM

Gareth Southgate is hoping to get a look at Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this weekend as the England manager heads to Huddersfield for his final Premier League match before naming the squad for this month’s games.

The Three Lions boss has a number of decisions to make before the upcoming Euro 2020 qualification doubleheader, with the Group A opener at home the Czech Republic followed by a trip to Montenegro.

Southgate will name his squad at St George’s Park on Wednesday and Press Association Sport understands that he will be heading to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday to see embattled Huddersfield host Bournemouth.

A number of English players will be on display, but the England manager will be hoping to see Wilson back in action for the first time in seven weeks.

The Bournemouth striker scored on his international debut against the USA in November but has been out with a knee injury.

Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland, meanwhile, will be heading to Southampton’s match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Dele Alli could feature for the first time since January 20 after a hamstring injury and Harry Winks is a doubt for a match that could see James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond push their case for a first call-up in two years.

England assistant Holland will also take in Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday after Southgate made the trip to Paris to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men in Champions League action.

The Three Lions coaching staff may well be tempted to take in Manchester City’s last-16 clash with Schalke on the eve of the squad announcement.

