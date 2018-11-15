Southampton starlet Michael Obafemi in Aviva spotlight

The Michael Obafemi eligibility question took a curious turn at FAI HQ yesterday when a member of the media assured Martin O’Neill that he had it on good authority from a well-placed source — which he said he was not at liberty to reveal — that the 18-year-old is 100% committed to choosing Ireland over Nigeria or England.

“Is that right?” the manager replied with a smile.“Oh, brilliant. You’re further on than me. That’s great.”

In a more serious vein, O’Neill went on: “Total commitment…he didn’t say that to me. Nor, let’s be fair to me, I didn’t press him on it. And primarily because I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to his family in that aspect.

“Am I confident (he’ll declare for Ireland)? I’m always hopeful. I think I’ve always said that. I’ve been hopeful about Declan Rice. Hopeful. I can only be confident about something I know I’m in control of. I’m not in control of other people’s decisions, particularly issues like this, which are very, very important.

“But he (Obafemi) has really enjoyed the training, he has enjoyed being brought in to the seniors. He has done very, very well and he’s got a lot of encouragement from the backroom staff but, as importantly, from senior players, like Glenn (Whelan) and Seamus Coleman. So that sort of feeling has got to be good.

“He might well have made his mind up before coming over here. You’re closer to him. I shall bring you in to the team talk (laughter). But, no, on a serious note, it’s absolutely fine.

“But we’ve got the game on Monday (in Demark); even if he does declare, do I want to go and do that and then suddenly someone changes his mind later on? I’m not sure yet at this minute. But, overall, yeah, I would be hopeful.”

Whatever about next week’s Nations League game in Aarhus, we could well see the young Southampton striker get some game-time in the friendly against Northern Ireland at the Aviva tonight.

With Matt Doherty out with a facial injury and Seamus Coleman back, O’Neill has the option of reverting to a back four for a game against a Northern Ireland team which, no less than the home side, could badly do with the boost of a win.

Despite concerns that the visiting support will make a point of targeting James McClean, O’Neill confirmed the Derryman will definitely play a part.

“Very much, I wouldn’t disown him because of that,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to him, he’s fine, he’s in really good fettle. He’s mindful of everything that has gone on. Whether he starts the game or comes on, he’ll definitely play a part of proceedings.”

O’Neill also expressed the hope tonight’s game at the Aviva will pass off peacefully.

“You want any game you are involved in to be trouble free but this one in particular, because it’s north versus south and obviously because of some past history,” he said.

“Naturally I’m looking forward to the game and we will as a team try and be disciplined and try to be ready for the match. I’m quite sure it will be the same with Michael (O’Neill’s) side.”

Republic of Ireland (possible): Randolph (Middlesbrough), Coleman (Everton), Duffy (Brighton), Keogh (Derby), Stevens (Sheff Utd), Hendrick (Burnley), Whelan (Aston Villa), Brady (Burnley), McClean (Stoke), Maguire (Preston), Robinson (Preston).

Northern Ireland (Possible): B Peacock-Farrell (Leeds Utd); P McNair (Middlesbrough), J Evans (Leicester City), C Cathcart (Watford), J Lewis (Norwich City); N McGinn (Aberdeen), S Davis (Southampton); G Saville (Middlesbrough), C Evans (Blackburn Rovers), S Dallas (Leeds Utd); L Boyce. (Burton Albion).