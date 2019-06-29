News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Southampton set to sign Che Adams from Birmingham

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Southampton are closing in on the signing of Birmingham forward Che Adams, with Matt Targett expected to leave St Mary’s for Aston Villa, PA understands.

The transfer fee for Adams is expected to be similar to the amount received for left-back Targett.

Adams has scored 34 Sky Bet Championship goals in 116 appearances at St Andrew’s since joining from Sheffield United in 2016, including 22 last term.

He would boost Ralph Hasenhuttl’s attacking options, which currently include Danny Ings, Shane Long and Charlie Austin.

Academy product Targett has made 43 Premier League appearances for Saints, including 16 last season, scoring once.

The 23-year-old helped Fulham win promotion to the top flight during a loan spell in 2018.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Wan-Bissaka prepared to ‘give everything’ for Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes Manchester United move

Wan-Bissaka completes Manchester United move – reports

Wenger ‘not ready’ for managerial return amid Newcastle links

Che AdamsMatt TargettChampionshipPremier LeagueAston VillaBirminghamSouthamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Limerick recall influential quartet for final battle

Tipp have enough TNT up top to cover loss of bulldozer Bonner

Irish ‘wolf pack’ claims more medals in Minsk

Mullen looks to add national title on breakthrough season


Lifestyle

Gut response: How to keep our digestive tract on track

PMT leaves me feeling low and tearful. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »