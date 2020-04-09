News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Southampton reach wage deferral agreement with players

By Press Association
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 09:55 AM

Southampton have become the first Premier League team to announce an agreement with their players over wage deferral during the coronavirus crisis.

Saints have announced measures to help the club and non-playing staff through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Southampton’s players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and his coaching staff have agreed to defer part of their salaries for the months of April, May and June “to help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve”.

