News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Southampton poised to splash out £14million on Moussa Djenepo

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Moussa Djenepo is set to join Southampton from Standard Liege subject to a work permit, Press Association Sport understands.

The 20-year-old striker has impressed in the Belgian top-flight since joining two years ago in a cut-price move from Yeelen Olympique in Mali, scoring 12 goals in 54 appearances, with 28 starts.

It is understood Saints have been in talks with Standard over the last month, with a £14million deal struck, albeit with the move subject to a work permit, meaning official confirmation is unlikely until next week.

Saints are looking to rebuild after being involved in a relegation battle for the second successive season.

Mnaager Ralph Hasenhuttl performed impressively following his December appointment, leading Southampton to 16th in the Premier League.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Premier League fans set for in-game VAR explanations

Gianluigi Buffon bids farewell to Paris St Germain

Lallana happy at Liverpool and has no intention of leaving

Sarri joining Juventus would be ‘a betrayal’ – Lorenzo Insigne

Moussa DjenepoStandard LiegePremier LeagueSouthamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Podcast posers: ‘I don’t think a fella should be embarrassed to go into his workplace on a Monday morning’

Gianni Infantino says FIFA is ‘toxic’ no more as he gets second four-year term

Jordan Henderson sits out England training ahead of flight to Portugal

Bayern Munich yet to bid for Sane – Rummenigge


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »