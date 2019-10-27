News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Southampton players donate wages to Saints Foundation after 9-0 rout

Southampton players donate wages to Saints Foundation after 9-0 rout
By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 11:24 PM

Southampton’s players and coaching staff will each donate one day’s wages to the Saints Foundation, the club have announced.

The offer comes after Friday night’s 9-0 home humiliation to Leicester which equalled the record score in Premier League history.

The club said in a statement: “Southampton Football Club’s first-team players and coaching staff have announced they will be donating their wages from last Friday to Saints Foundation.

“The squad has been in at Staplewood Campus throughout the weekend, working on putting things right for the club’s supporters.

“As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.”

The Saints Foundation works with children, young people and at-risk adults in the Southampton area to develop their potential and transform lives.

Saints are currently bracing themselves for two consecutive trips to face Manchester City within the next six days.

READ MORE

Leaders Liverpool come from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield

More on this topic

Premier League review: Xhaka a symbol of a club falling back onto its kneesPremier League review: Xhaka a symbol of a club falling back onto its knees

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Talk of Spurs’ demise greatly exaggeratedTerrace Talk: Liverpool - Talk of Spurs’ demise greatly exaggerated

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly adamant VAR penalty awarded against Everton was justifiedIreland striker Aaron Connolly adamant VAR penalty awarded against Everton was justified

Liverpool fightback no surprise for confident KloppLiverpool fightback no surprise for confident Klopp


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Premier LeagueSouthamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Steve Hansen full of respect for England after World Cup exitSteve Hansen full of respect for England after World Cup exit

Hat-trick hero Christian Pusilic: I nearly forgot the match ballHat-trick hero Christian Pusilic: I nearly forgot the match ball

Tiger Woods closes in on record-equalling PGA Tour title winTiger Woods closes in on record-equalling PGA Tour title win

Roberto backs Hammers to come through dip in formRoberto backs Hammers to come through dip in form


Lifestyle

Kurt Elling, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Mica Paris, and a live orchestral rendition of Dr Dre’s classic hip-hop album 2001 were some of the highlights of the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival over the weekend.Swing, strings and hip-hop in nod to legends at the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

A tear-inducing tribute to the human trafficking victims was among the highlights of Sinead O'Connor's magnificent gig in Cork, writes Aine Bonner.Review: Tear-inducing tribute to trafficking victims among highlights of Sinead O'Connor gig

Fake news appears to be all the rage these days.Sky Matters: We don't need fancy equipment to enjoy the sky's beauty

School was a bit different for me because when I was in school I was playing international cricket and I was trying to juggle school work and sport and then I played hockey too.School Daze: 'Don't be afraid of working hard' - Elena Tice

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »