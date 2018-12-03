NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Southampton looking for new manager after parting company with Mark Hughes

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 10:18 AM

Southampton have parted company with manager Mark Hughes, the club have announced.

The Premier League strugglers have said that the 55-year-old Welshman had left the club after winning just one of their 14 matches so far this season.

"We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary's," a statement read.

"The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already underway.

"First team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley."

Hughes took over at St Mary's last March and guided them to Premier League survival and an FA Cup semi-final but was unable to inspire a better campaign this time around.

READ MORE: Football needs feisty derby games, says Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier

The Saints currently reside in the bottom three after 14 games, of which they have won only one and lost seven.

Hughes, who played for the club in the late 1990s, leaves the club following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Davies, who played over 300 times for the club, will lead them into a difficult encounter at Wembley on Wednesday as they face Tottenham in the Premier League.


KEYWORDS

SouthamptonsoccerfootballMark Hughes

More in this Section

Ronnie O’Sullivan ‘ready to go’ and form his own snooker tour

Ballyhale’s powers of regeneration are incredible

Sergio Aguero unlikely to face Watford or Chelsea

If Pogba is the ‘virus’, what is United’s antidote?


Lifestyle

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

From eyebrows to phone battery life... and alphabet of questions

Online Lives: 'Social media can be positive' - HeadStuff's Alan Bennett

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »