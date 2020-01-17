News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Shane Long’s work rate

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl hails Shane Long’s work rate
By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 01:40 PM

Ralph Hasenhuttl has hailed workhorse striker Shane Long as vital to Southampton’s recent resurgence.

Former Liverpool hitman Danny Ings has hogged all the plaudits with 14 Premier League goals, and 10 in his last 11 matches, as Saints have dragged themselves out of the relegation mire.

But Saints manager Hasenhuttl has insisted that Ireland forward Long is just as important to his side’s fine run of form.

“Shane Long is a really important player for us,” said Hasenhuttl.

“He’s doing so well for us, he’s always there, working so hard and he’s so well-liked by the squad.

“He wants to play to the end and you can feel he’s not resting with his energy on the pitch, he wants to leave everything out there on the pith.

“And it’s a massive help for me because he’s never saving energy, he’s giving everything knowing that he will be spent when he comes off.”

Long’s searing pace has proved a feature of Southampton squads since his arrival at St Mary’s in 2014, but the former West Brom and Hull forward has struggled to maintain a central role in his south coast years.

The 32-year-old has several times appeared on the brink of a Saints exit, but is enjoying a renaissance under Hasenhuttl, with the Austrian boss hugely impressed.

“He’s an unbelievable wall player for us, and that gives you another chance to keep heaping pressure on the opponent,” said Hasenhuttl.

“He’s very strong in the aerial duels and that can squeeze opponents.

“What I like too is he knows exactly when to go and when to stop, because this is sometimes not so easy for a player.

“It is all this kind of work that makes him so important for us.”

More on this topic

Injured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to CardiffInjured Greg Cunningham ends Blackburn loan deal to return to Cardiff

Solskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing styleSolskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing style

Why is the Scottish FA planning to ban heading for under-12s?Why is the Scottish FA planning to ban heading for under-12s?

Scottish FA set to ban children under the age of 12 from heading in trainingScottish FA set to ban children under the age of 12 from heading in training

Ralph HasenhuttlShane LongSouthamptonPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action5 talking points ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action

Champions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on benchChampions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on bench

Solskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing styleSolskjaer dismisses Klopp’s criticism of Manchester United’s playing style

Palace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during gamePalace goalkeeper Lucy Gillett claims she received sexist abuse during game


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »