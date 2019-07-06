News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

South Africa stun hosts Egypt to reach AFCON quarter-finals

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was largely kept quiet
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 10:20 PM

South Africa stunned hosts Egypt 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Seven-time winners Egypt produced a lacklustre display and were punished by Thembinkosi Lorch's 85th-minute strike.

South Africa, the 1996 winners, are through to just their second quarter-final since 2002 and will face Nigeria on Wednesday.

Egypt struggled to create chances, with their best two openings of the game both being squandered by Trezeguet, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was largely kept quiet.

South Africa were the more dangerous team in the first half and Percy Tau was denied a 22nd-minute opener when his free-kick was tipped over the crossbar by Mohamed El-Shenawy.

The Bafana Bafana also went close with 20 minutes to go when centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo headed wide but they were not to be denied.

South Africa broke quickly and Lebo Mothiba drew the last defender before squaring for Lorch to confidently sweep beyond El-Shenawy.

Egypt could not muster a response as they failed to reach at least the semi-finals at a home tournament for the first time.

PA

More on this topic

Lionel Messi controversially sent off as Argentina beat Chile to Copa America third place

‘Nonsense game’ – But Neville insists England did not ‘disrespect’ Sweden match

Nigeria fight back to knock Cameroon out of Africa Cup of Nations

The Kieran Shannon interview with Louise Quinn: Changing her game

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

‘Nonsense game’ – But Neville insists England did not ‘disrespect’ Sweden match

Irish semi-finalists lose out at Henley Royal Regatta

Andy Murray and Serena Williams get their partnership off to impressive start

Carr's goals see Mayo knock out Galway


Lifestyle

Wine with Leslie Williams: Bottles from the Loire Valley

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Sunny apricots are in season

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »